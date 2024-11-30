Telangana's Historic Crop Loan Waiver Transforms Farmers' Lives

In a landmark achievement, the Congress government in Telangana has successfully waived crop loans amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, benefiting 22 lakh farmers in less than a year since taking office. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared this accomplishment during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar.

Reddy emphasized that this loan waiver is the largest ever by any state government in India since independence. He boldly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao to debate this feat.

Addressing the development needs of the Mahabubnagar district, Reddy pledged to allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually for its prosperity and committed to overcoming alleged obstacles by BRS leaders in establishing industries and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)