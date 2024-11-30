Left Menu

Telangana's Historic Crop Loan Waiver Transforms Farmers' Lives

The Congress government in Telangana has waived Rs 18,000 crore in crop loans, benefiting 22 lakh farmers within 10 months of coming into power. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calls it the largest such waiver by any state government in India’s history. Mahabubnagar district also sees significant development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:16 IST
Telangana's Historic Crop Loan Waiver Transforms Farmers' Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, the Congress government in Telangana has successfully waived crop loans amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, benefiting 22 lakh farmers in less than a year since taking office. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared this accomplishment during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar.

Reddy emphasized that this loan waiver is the largest ever by any state government in India since independence. He boldly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao to debate this feat.

Addressing the development needs of the Mahabubnagar district, Reddy pledged to allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually for its prosperity and committed to overcoming alleged obstacles by BRS leaders in establishing industries and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024