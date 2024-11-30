Left Menu

Assam Empowers Citizens with New Public Service Commission

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services to enhance accountability in delivering public services. The government aims to empower citizens by ensuring efficient service delivery, with over 1.56 crore applications processed since the launch of the Seva Setu platform.

Guwahati | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:36 IST
On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services, emphasizing its pivotal role in boosting accountability across public services. Stressing the impact of technology, Sarma stated that citizen awareness of rights is crucial for good governance.

The commission aims to ensure efficient and timely delivery of services, benefiting the public. Through the Seva Setu platform, the state has streamlined 725 subjects as citizen rights, encompassing 64 government departments and three autonomous councils. Over 1.56 crore applications have been processed, with a 90% success rate since the platform's launch.

Additionally, Sarma declared the appointment of retired IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen as chief commissioner. With citizen empowerment at the forefront, he urged officials to be proactive in reforms and increase public awareness. A new handbook and website further underline the government's citizen-first commitment.

