Assam Empowers Citizens with New Public Service Commission

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services, emphasizing its pivotal role in boosting accountability across public services. Stressing the impact of technology, Sarma stated that citizen awareness of rights is crucial for good governance.

The commission aims to ensure efficient and timely delivery of services, benefiting the public. Through the Seva Setu platform, the state has streamlined 725 subjects as citizen rights, encompassing 64 government departments and three autonomous councils. Over 1.56 crore applications have been processed, with a 90% success rate since the platform's launch.

Additionally, Sarma declared the appointment of retired IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen as chief commissioner. With citizen empowerment at the forefront, he urged officials to be proactive in reforms and increase public awareness. A new handbook and website further underline the government's citizen-first commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)