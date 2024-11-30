Modi's DGP/IGP Conference: A Pivotal Gathering for National Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top police officers at the 59th DGP/IGP conference to discuss national security subjects including counter-terrorism and internal security. The conference, featuring discussions and presentations, provides a platform for officers to share insights and formulate strategies on policing and security issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded discussions on crucial policing and security matters with top police officers during the 59th DGP/IGP conference. The event brought together approximately 250 officers physically and 200 participants virtually in Bhubaneswar.
The three-day conference addressed pivotal components of national security, including counter-terrorism, coastal security, and new criminal laws. Modi emphasized open discussions to foster new ideas and solutions.
Inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the conference spotlighted emerging security challenges. Officers presented on various topics, from counter-terrorism to left-wing extremism, aiming to derive actionable insights for national security improvement.
