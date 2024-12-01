Escalating Tensions: Sectarian Violence Grips Khurram

In Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, the death toll from ongoing sectarian violence in Khurram district has reached 124. Despite a brokered ceasefire, skirmishes between Shia and Sunni groups continue.

More than 170 individuals have suffered injuries as tensions flare over the past ten days. Province governor Faisal Karim Kundi has extended an invitation for Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit the troubled region personally. The violence was sparked on November 22 by an attack on passenger vans near Parachinar, which resulted in multiple casualties and a rapidly escalating situation.

Essential routes like the Peshawar-Parachinar highway remain closed, and communication services are suspended. In response, the government plans to send a peace council of tribal leaders to mediate discussions with opposing factions, hoping to restore order.

