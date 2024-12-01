Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Sectarian Violence Grips Khurram

The sectarian violence in Khurram, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Pakistan rose to 124 fatalities as clashes continue despite a ceasefire. Injuries surpass 170, with recent conflicts erupting after a deadly attack. Authorities seek peace through negotiations involving tribal leaders. Communication disruptions persist as security measures intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:08 IST
Escalating Tensions: Sectarian Violence Grips Khurram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan's Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, the death toll from ongoing sectarian violence in Khurram district has reached 124. Despite a brokered ceasefire, skirmishes between Shia and Sunni groups continue.

More than 170 individuals have suffered injuries as tensions flare over the past ten days. Province governor Faisal Karim Kundi has extended an invitation for Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit the troubled region personally. The violence was sparked on November 22 by an attack on passenger vans near Parachinar, which resulted in multiple casualties and a rapidly escalating situation.

Essential routes like the Peshawar-Parachinar highway remain closed, and communication services are suspended. In response, the government plans to send a peace council of tribal leaders to mediate discussions with opposing factions, hoping to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024