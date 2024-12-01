Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Yemen Missile Intercepted by Israel

The Israeli military intercepted a projectile from Yemen before it could reach Israeli territory. Sirens sounded in central Israel as missiles and drones were launched by the Houthis in solidarity with Palestinians since the onset of the Gaza conflict in 2023.

On Sunday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen, preventing it from entering Israeli territory.

This interception followed a series of sirens activated across central Israel, indicating a potential incoming threat from Yemenese forces. The Houthis have been launching attacks at Israel in a show of support for Palestinians.

These actions have intensified since the Gaza war began in 2023, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

