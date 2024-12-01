Ukraine's Defensive Triumph Amidst Drone Onslaught

In a significant overnight engagement, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 32 of the 78 drones launched by Russian forces, Kyiv's air force reported Sunday.

The remaining 45 drones were deemed 'locationally lost,' likely due to the effective implementation of electronic jamming techniques, indicating a strategic defensive maneuver.

This assault predominantly targeted the northern and central regions of Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict and underscoring Kyiv's robust defensive strategies against aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)