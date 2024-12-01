Left Menu

Ukraine's Defensive Triumph Amidst Drone Onslaught

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 32 out of 78 drones launched by Russia in an overnight assault. An additional 45 drones were rendered ineffective due to electronic jamming. This attack primarily targeted northern and central regions of Ukraine, showcasing Kyiv's robust defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:27 IST
Ukraine's Defensive Triumph Amidst Drone Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight engagement, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 32 of the 78 drones launched by Russian forces, Kyiv's air force reported Sunday.

The remaining 45 drones were deemed 'locationally lost,' likely due to the effective implementation of electronic jamming techniques, indicating a strategic defensive maneuver.

This assault predominantly targeted the northern and central regions of Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict and underscoring Kyiv's robust defensive strategies against aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024