Cyber Police Clamp Down on EVM Hacking Claims

The Mumbai Cyber Police have officially filed an FIR against Syed Shuja, who recently claimed in a viral video that he could hack electronic voting machines (EVMs) by isolating their frequencies. The Maharashtra chief electoral officer lodged the complaint, labeling Shuja's claims as unfounded and unsupported by evidence.

This legal action by the authorities follows earlier allegations made by Shuja in 2019, for which the Election Commission had also sought legal action. Law enforcement agencies in both Delhi and Mumbai are actively pursuing investigations to identify any individuals involved in these activities.

The Election Commission firmly maintains that EVMs are isolated machines incapable of network connections such as WiFi or Bluetooth, emphasizing their tamper-proof reliability—a viewpoint supported by Supreme Court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)