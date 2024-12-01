Suspended Constable Among Four Arrested for Robbery in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant arrest, four individuals, one of whom is a suspended constable of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), have been taken into custody for a daring robbery in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, the incident involved robbing two individuals of their motorcycle at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred on November 28 near Bhenswak village, under the jurisdiction of Garhi Pukhta police station. The accused, identified as PAC Constable Deepanshu alias Shekhar, Akshay Kumar, Vansh Keval, and Vikrant, intercepted the victims and executed the robbery.

The local law enforcement, led by Superintendent of Police Ram Sewak Gautam, confirmed the arrests on Saturday. Investigations revealed that Deepanshu, though posted in Meerut, was under suspension. Both the stolen motorcycle and the vehicle used during the crime have been successfully recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)