Respectful Farewell for Kuki-Zo Martyrs Set in Manipur

The funeral for 12 Kuki-Zo men, ten of whom were killed in conflict with the CRPF, is scheduled for December 5 in Churachandpur, Manipur. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum confirmed that post-mortem reports are satisfactory. A silent rally will also be held in honor of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The funeral of 12 Kuki-Zo men, killed in violence and conflict, is set to take place on December 5 in Churachandpur, Manipur, as per an announcement from the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). The date was decided following an emergency meeting held by the organization.

The decision to proceed with the funeral follows confirmation from forensic and legal experts that the post-mortem reports meet satisfactory standards. ITLF maintains that they will continue legal pursuits concerning the deceased. The organization is set to conduct the funerals with honor at Peace Ground, Tuibuong.

A massive silent rally will accompany the funeral services, emphasizing respect and remembrance for the deceased. The ITLF has also declared a shutdown in Manipur on the day of the funeral as a badge of respect, inviting students to support the rally with placards and banners honoring the slain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

