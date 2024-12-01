Respectful Farewell for Kuki-Zo Martyrs Set in Manipur

The funeral of 12 Kuki-Zo men, killed in violence and conflict, is set to take place on December 5 in Churachandpur, Manipur, as per an announcement from the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). The date was decided following an emergency meeting held by the organization.

The decision to proceed with the funeral follows confirmation from forensic and legal experts that the post-mortem reports meet satisfactory standards. ITLF maintains that they will continue legal pursuits concerning the deceased. The organization is set to conduct the funerals with honor at Peace Ground, Tuibuong.

A massive silent rally will accompany the funeral services, emphasizing respect and remembrance for the deceased. The ITLF has also declared a shutdown in Manipur on the day of the funeral as a badge of respect, inviting students to support the rally with placards and banners honoring the slain.

(With inputs from agencies.)