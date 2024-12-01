Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Bihar: Four Young Lives Lost

In Bihar's Buxar district, a tragic incident occurred when a mound of earth collapsed on six girls digging mud for a house, claiming the lives of four. The victims were identified as Shivani, Sanju, Naintara, and Sarita Kumari. Financial assistance and ex-gratia are being provided to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Bihar's Buxar district claimed the lives of four young girls on Sunday morning when a mound of earth collapsed on six girls digging mud in Sarenja village, according to local police.

The victims were identified as Shivani Kumari (6), Sanju Kumari (11), Naintara Kumari (12), and Sarita Kumari (11). Another girl was injured and has been hospitalized, police reported.

Authorities have announced financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to each victim's family and an additional ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each. SP Shubham Arya described it as a "very tragic incident."

(With inputs from agencies.)

