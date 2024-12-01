BSF's Bold Fight Against Gold and Drug Smuggling

The BSF South Bengal Frontier has made significant strides in its battle against smuggling, reportedly seizing gold and silver valued at approximately Rs 120 crore as of November 2024. Authorities arrested 86 Indian and 32 Bangladeshi suspects implicated in these operations, marking a substantial clampdown on illegal activities.

Throughout 2024, the BSF identified and dismantled 105 gold smuggling operations. Intriguingly, smugglers employed a variety of tactics to conceal the precious metals, including using vehicles' cavities, shoes' soles, and even converting the metals into paste. However, the vigilant personnel thwarted these attempts along the extensive 900 km international border.

In addition to successes against gold and silver smuggling, the BSF has also curtailed drug trafficking. This year, they seized over 1.73 lakh bottles of illicit phensedyl syrup, more than 1,200 kg of ganja, nearly 70,000 yaba tablets, and 17.5 kg of narcotic powder. The cooperation with Bangladesh border forces has further augmented these efforts, underscoring the region's enhanced security and stability.

