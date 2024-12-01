Left Menu

BSF's Bold Fight Against Gold and Drug Smuggling

In 2024, the BSF South Bengal Frontier seized gold and silver worth Rs 120 crore and apprehended 118 smugglers. The force also thwarted several drug smuggling attempts, capturing significant quantities of narcotics. Their vigilance, supported by modern technology, ensures effective border management and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:35 IST
BSF's Bold Fight Against Gold and Drug Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF South Bengal Frontier has made significant strides in its battle against smuggling, reportedly seizing gold and silver valued at approximately Rs 120 crore as of November 2024. Authorities arrested 86 Indian and 32 Bangladeshi suspects implicated in these operations, marking a substantial clampdown on illegal activities.

Throughout 2024, the BSF identified and dismantled 105 gold smuggling operations. Intriguingly, smugglers employed a variety of tactics to conceal the precious metals, including using vehicles' cavities, shoes' soles, and even converting the metals into paste. However, the vigilant personnel thwarted these attempts along the extensive 900 km international border.

In addition to successes against gold and silver smuggling, the BSF has also curtailed drug trafficking. This year, they seized over 1.73 lakh bottles of illicit phensedyl syrup, more than 1,200 kg of ganja, nearly 70,000 yaba tablets, and 17.5 kg of narcotic powder. The cooperation with Bangladesh border forces has further augmented these efforts, underscoring the region's enhanced security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024