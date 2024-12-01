Dark Web Secrets: The Downfall of a Drug Syndicate

An international drug syndicate operating under the radar using the dark web and fake documents has been dismantled, officials revealed Sunday. The group's mastermind, Lokesh Dhingra, is now in custody.

In a three-month operation, the syndicate discreetly imported 48 kg of marijuana worth between Rs 20-25 crore, while avoiding detection of commercial quantities. Authorities seized assets valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The crackdown began after a parcel with 1.5 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 1 crore was intercepted at the RK Puram post office on October 18. Further investigations led to substantial seizures and arrests, including that of fugitive associate Vivek in November 2023, upon his return from Thailand.

