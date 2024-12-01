Left Menu

Dark Web Secrets: The Downfall of a Drug Syndicate

An international drug syndicate smuggling drugs via the dark web and fake documents was dismantled. Mastermind Lokesh Dhingra was arrested, with assets worth Rs 1.5 crore seized. The group used fake IDs and strategic methods to distribute marijuana worth Rs 20-25 crore across Noida and Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An international drug syndicate operating under the radar using the dark web and fake documents has been dismantled, officials revealed Sunday. The group's mastermind, Lokesh Dhingra, is now in custody.

In a three-month operation, the syndicate discreetly imported 48 kg of marijuana worth between Rs 20-25 crore, while avoiding detection of commercial quantities. Authorities seized assets valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The crackdown began after a parcel with 1.5 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 1 crore was intercepted at the RK Puram post office on October 18. Further investigations led to substantial seizures and arrests, including that of fugitive associate Vivek in November 2023, upon his return from Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

