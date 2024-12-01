Left Menu

Cracker Clash: Tensions Flare in Buldhana

In Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a clash between two communities over cracker bursting led to violence, with vehicles burnt and stones hurled. Police have arrested 17 people and registered cases against 33 others to restore calm in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:54 IST
Cracker Clash: Tensions Flare in Buldhana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense confrontation in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, two communities clashed over the bursting of crackers, resulting in violence and disruption.

On Saturday night in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village, the conflict saw vehicles set ablaze and stones thrown by members of the opposing groups, according to police reports.

Police swiftly moved to contain the situation, arresting 17 individuals and filing cases against 33 others as they worked to restore peace in the troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024