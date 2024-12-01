Cracker Clash: Tensions Flare in Buldhana
In Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a clash between two communities over cracker bursting led to violence, with vehicles burnt and stones hurled. Police have arrested 17 people and registered cases against 33 others to restore calm in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village.
In a tense confrontation in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, two communities clashed over the bursting of crackers, resulting in violence and disruption.
On Saturday night in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village, the conflict saw vehicles set ablaze and stones thrown by members of the opposing groups, according to police reports.
Police swiftly moved to contain the situation, arresting 17 individuals and filing cases against 33 others as they worked to restore peace in the troubled area.
