Cracker Clash: Tensions Flare in Buldhana

In a tense confrontation in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, two communities clashed over the bursting of crackers, resulting in violence and disruption.

On Saturday night in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village, the conflict saw vehicles set ablaze and stones thrown by members of the opposing groups, according to police reports.

Police swiftly moved to contain the situation, arresting 17 individuals and filing cases against 33 others as they worked to restore peace in the troubled area.

