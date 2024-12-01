UNRWA Halts Aid to Gaza Due to Safety Concerns

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees has announced an immediate halt to aid deliveries into Gaza through the main cargo crossing.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's head, stated that the decision was driven by increasing security threats and incidents of looting along this crucial route.

In recent days, armed men have targeted UNRWA convoys, including a large one last month and another shipment on Saturday, highlighting the risks faced by aid workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)