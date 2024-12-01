Left Menu

UNRWA Halts Aid to Gaza Due to Safety Concerns

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has stopped aid deliveries to Gaza via the main cargo crossing due to security threats. This decision follows incidents of looting and armed robbery on the Gaza side, emphasizing the growing danger in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:54 IST
UNRWA Halts Aid to Gaza Due to Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees has announced an immediate halt to aid deliveries into Gaza through the main cargo crossing.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's head, stated that the decision was driven by increasing security threats and incidents of looting along this crucial route.

In recent days, armed men have targeted UNRWA convoys, including a large one last month and another shipment on Saturday, highlighting the risks faced by aid workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024