Bangladesh Hindu Leader's Bail Hearing Set Amid Controversy

Bangladesh court sets December 3 for the bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader arrested on sedition charges. The arrest, which involved accusations of disrespecting the national flag, has led to protests and violence. Authorities have frozen bank accounts of alleged associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:11 IST
Chinmoy Krishna Das
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the judiciary has scheduled a bail hearing for Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on December 3, following his recent arrest on sedition charges. This information came via a media report concerning the contentious case.

The upcoming hearing, slated for Tuesday, is set to be presided over by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Saiful Islam, according to details shared by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mofizur Rahman from the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was detained at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last Monday. His subsequent denial of bail led to unrest, evidenced by the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram. Amidst these events, authorities froze the bank accounts of 17 people linked to ISKCON, including Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

