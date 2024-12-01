Left Menu

Judicial Probe in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Heats Up

A judicial commission investigated the violence surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid court-ordered survey, with key officials reviewing the site amid ongoing security measures. Authorities are keenly monitoring the situation, as community leaders express grief and call for community support for victims' families.

Under heightened security, members of a judicial commission visited the Shahi Jama Masjid and other affected areas on Sunday, investigating violence tied to a court-ordered survey of the historic mosque.

Commission leaders, including retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, visited the trouble-hit sites along with officials to assess the situation. The panel aims to determine the cause and preventive measures for the unrest.

Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood expressed condolences to victims' families, affirming support. His son is among suspects. The commission's findings are to be submitted in two months, potentially shaping future law enforcement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

