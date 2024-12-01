Sectarian Strife Worsens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 130 Dead
Sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has resulted in 130 deaths, with clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes continuing. These conflicts began after a convoy attack on November 22. Despite ceasefire efforts, tensions persist, causing road closures and shortages of essential commodities.
Sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has now claimed 130 lives, as new clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes erupted. The unrest, which began with a deadly convoy attack near Parachinar on November 22, shows no signs of abating.
Attempts to broker peace, including a truce negotiated by high-ranking officials, have proven futile, with intermittent violence disrupting the region. The conflict has forced the closure of key roads, leading to a shortage of essential goods and services.
Efforts continue to mediate a ceasefire and restore normalcy, but the situation remains dire, with security personnel deployed and communication services disrupted across the Kurram district.
