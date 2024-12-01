Sectarian Strife Worsens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 130 Dead

Sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has now claimed 130 lives, as new clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes erupted. The unrest, which began with a deadly convoy attack near Parachinar on November 22, shows no signs of abating.

Attempts to broker peace, including a truce negotiated by high-ranking officials, have proven futile, with intermittent violence disrupting the region. The conflict has forced the closure of key roads, leading to a shortage of essential goods and services.

Efforts continue to mediate a ceasefire and restore normalcy, but the situation remains dire, with security personnel deployed and communication services disrupted across the Kurram district.

(With inputs from agencies.)