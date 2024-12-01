Priyanka Gandhi Pledges Support for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pledged her support for victims of the Wayanad landslide, promising to pressure both the Kerala government and the Centre to ensure proper rehabilitation. Addressing a gathering in Kalpetta, she urged political leaders to prioritize human tragedy over political differences.

Priyanka criticized the BJP-led Centre for undermining democratic institutions and called for unity against forces weakening citizens' rights. During her visit to the landslide-hit area, she highlighted the safe and beautiful parts of Wayanad to encourage tourism and economic revival.

In her speeches, Priyanka shared emotional stories, such as the ordeal of a young survivor, Muhammad Hani, to illustrate resilience. She promised to work on the concerns of her constituents and emphasized her commitment to Wayanad's future.

