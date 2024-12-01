Telangana's Commitment to Farmers with Rythu Bharosa

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the government's steadfast commitment to the Rythu Bharosa scheme, aimed at providing investment assistance to farmers after the Sankranti festival.

During a press conference, Reddy revealed that a committee of cabinet ministers has been appointed to finalize the scheme's modalities. Their report will be discussed in the upcoming Assembly session.

Criticizing the previous administration, Reddy noted the state's debt increase to Rs 7 lakh crore and highlighted the successful implementation of a farm loan waiver benefiting over 25 lakh farmers.

