Telangana's Commitment to Farmers with Rythu Bharosa
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted the commitment to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme, providing financial assistance to farmers, post-Sankranti. He highlighted a cabinet committee's role in finalizing the implementation, criticized the previous government's financial management, and emphasized the ongoing farm loan waiver benefits.
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the government's steadfast commitment to the Rythu Bharosa scheme, aimed at providing investment assistance to farmers after the Sankranti festival.
During a press conference, Reddy revealed that a committee of cabinet ministers has been appointed to finalize the scheme's modalities. Their report will be discussed in the upcoming Assembly session.
Criticizing the previous administration, Reddy noted the state's debt increase to Rs 7 lakh crore and highlighted the successful implementation of a farm loan waiver benefiting over 25 lakh farmers.
