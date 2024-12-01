Assad's Vow of Force in Aleppo Conflict
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has promised to defeat insurgents using force following a rebel advance into Aleppo. His comments were made during a conversation with Abkhazia's acting leader, Badra Ganba. Assad's statement emphasizes his resolve to respond to the ongoing conflict with military action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST
In a decisive statement, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has pledged to use force to overcome insurgents, following their incursion into the city of Aleppo on Friday.
The announcement was made public by the official Syrian news agency, highlighting Assad's determination to combat rebel forces in Syria.
The remarks came during a telephone exchange with Badra Ganba, the acting leader of Abkhazia, underscoring Assad's firm stance on maintaining control amid ongoing upheaval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
