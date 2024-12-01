In a decisive statement, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has pledged to use force to overcome insurgents, following their incursion into the city of Aleppo on Friday.

The announcement was made public by the official Syrian news agency, highlighting Assad's determination to combat rebel forces in Syria.

The remarks came during a telephone exchange with Badra Ganba, the acting leader of Abkhazia, underscoring Assad's firm stance on maintaining control amid ongoing upheaval.

