Kyiv Welcomes European Council's New Chief
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with European Council President Antonio Costa in Kyiv. Zelenskiy expressed his appreciation for Costa's decision to visit Ukraine immediately after assuming his new role, emphasizing the importance of their talks for strengthening ties between Ukraine and the European Union.
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the new President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Kyiv for pivotal talks. The meeting marked Costa's first visit in his new capacity, reflecting a strong commitment to EU-Ukraine relations.
Zelenskiy took to the Telegram messaging app to express his approval of Costa's swift action, highlighting how his decision to visit Ukraine on the very first day of his tenure demonstrates a strengthening bond between Europe and the embattled nation.
The talks are seen as a significant move to fortify ties amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges, underscoring Europe's support for Ukraine.
