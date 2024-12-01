Left Menu

Kyiv Welcomes European Council's New Chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with European Council President Antonio Costa in Kyiv. Zelenskiy expressed his appreciation for Costa's decision to visit Ukraine immediately after assuming his new role, emphasizing the importance of their talks for strengthening ties between Ukraine and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST
Kyiv Welcomes European Council's New Chief
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the new President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in Kyiv for pivotal talks. The meeting marked Costa's first visit in his new capacity, reflecting a strong commitment to EU-Ukraine relations.

Zelenskiy took to the Telegram messaging app to express his approval of Costa's swift action, highlighting how his decision to visit Ukraine on the very first day of his tenure demonstrates a strengthening bond between Europe and the embattled nation.

The talks are seen as a significant move to fortify ties amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges, underscoring Europe's support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024