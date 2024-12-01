High-Level Security Talks: India's Top Brass Congegate in Odisha
The 59th all-India DGP-IGP conference, attended by top political figures including PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, concluded in Odisha. Discussions centered around national and economic security threats, implementation of new criminal laws, and counter-extremism strategies. The event featured tight security due to potential threats.
The 59th all-India DGP-IGP conference wrapped up in Odisha with key figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. The high-security event focused on national security and policing strategies.
The conference, inaugurated by Shah at the Lok Seva Bhawan, saw Modi chair meetings to tackle emerging security challenges, including cyber threats and narcotics.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and state DGPs also contributed to the discussions on implementing new criminal laws and combating extremism. The security arrangement remained intense amid threat alerts.
