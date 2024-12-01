Nepal's Vibrant By-Elections: A Democratic Success

Nepal saw a vibrant democratic exercise with 62% voter turnout in local by-elections on Sunday, aiming to fill 41 representative posts across 32 districts.

The races included roles like municipality chiefs and rural chairs, with 376 candidates, among which 102 were independents competing keenly.

Govinda Lamichhane, aged 102, stood out as the oldest voter, marking a significant civic participation moment. Meanwhile, vote counting commenced in select areas by Sunday evening, with peaceful proceedings throughout, Election Commission spokesperson Neeta Pokharel noted.

