Nepal's Vibrant By-Elections: A Democratic Success

Nepal conducted local bypolls in 32 districts with a 62% voter turnout, electing 41 representatives. Elections covered various posts with 376 candidates. A centenarian, Govinda Lamichhane, became the oldest voter. Counting began on Sunday evening, with voters participating enthusiastically across regions, as reported by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:53 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal saw a vibrant democratic exercise with 62% voter turnout in local by-elections on Sunday, aiming to fill 41 representative posts across 32 districts.

The races included roles like municipality chiefs and rural chairs, with 376 candidates, among which 102 were independents competing keenly.

Govinda Lamichhane, aged 102, stood out as the oldest voter, marking a significant civic participation moment. Meanwhile, vote counting commenced in select areas by Sunday evening, with peaceful proceedings throughout, Election Commission spokesperson Neeta Pokharel noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

