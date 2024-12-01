Left Menu

Terrorists Neutralized: Security Forces' Valorous Counteractions in Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan, eight terrorists and two security personnel, including an officer, were killed in two separate operations. Five terrorists were killed in Bannu, while three were neutralized in Khyber district. Ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorist presence continue. The Chief Minister commended the sacrifices of security forces in combating terrorism.

The battle against terrorism in northwest Pakistan saw another day of intense encounters as eight terrorists were killed by security forces in two operations, according to a statement from the military's media wing released on Sunday.

The first operation, conducted in Bannu district's Baka Khel area on Friday, witnessed the death of five terrorists and injuries to nine others. A valiant security personnel also lost his life during the confrontation, the statement added.

In the subsequent operation on Saturday in Khyber district's Shagai area, three militants were killed, while security forces detained two others. However, the operation claimed the life of an officer of captain rank. With militant attacks on the rise, the chief minister praised the sacrifices made by the security forces.

