UK MPs Voice Concerns Over Religious Persecution in Pakistan

UK Members of Parliament have expressed alarm over the worsening state of religious freedom and human rights abuses against minority groups in Pakistan. The 'Pakistan: Freedom of Religion' motion highlighted issues faced by Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis, and others, urging the UK government to engage strategically with Pakistan to address these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:56 IST
  • United Kingdom

Members of the UK Parliament have raised concerns about the declining state of religious freedom and human rights abuses against minority groups in Pakistan during a cross-party debate. The 'Pakistan: Freedom of Religion' motion was tabled by DUP MP Jim Shannon, who called the situation 'critical.'

The debate highlighted the challenges faced by Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis, and Shi'a Muslims, who endure discrimination and violence. MPs criticized the Pakistani government's failure to protect these communities and its use of blasphemy laws to undermine their rights. The session ended with calls for the UK government to prioritize engagement with Pakistan on these matters.

Hamish Falconer, representing the UK government, emphasized the importance of addressing injustices faced by Pakistani minorities. He reiterated that freedom of religion remains central to UK policy in Pakistan, pledging continued efforts for a more tolerant society. The resolution noted ongoing reports of forced conversions and rights violations, urging action from the Pakistani authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

