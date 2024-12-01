Left Menu

Senior Tuareg Rebel Commander Killed in Mali Drone Strike

Mali's government announced the killing of a senior Tuareg rebel commander, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, and other rebels in a drone strike on Tinzaouaten. The town is under the control of a rebel coalition. Almahmoud, a former pro-government militia member, joined the separatists last year. The army has not commented.

Mali has intensified its efforts against insurgent groups in the north, with a drone strike reportedly killing a top Tuareg rebel, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, alongside other leaders.

The strike targeted Tinzaouaten, a town bordering Algeria, under the control of the rebel coalition known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad.

While the communications ministry confirmed the deaths, with social media posts from Chodi Ag, the army has yet to issue an official statement on the operation.

