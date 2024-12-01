Senior Tuareg Rebel Commander Killed in Mali Drone Strike

Mali has intensified its efforts against insurgent groups in the north, with a drone strike reportedly killing a top Tuareg rebel, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, alongside other leaders.

The strike targeted Tinzaouaten, a town bordering Algeria, under the control of the rebel coalition known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad.

While the communications ministry confirmed the deaths, with social media posts from Chodi Ag, the army has yet to issue an official statement on the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)