A Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Rebels in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for neutralizing eight Naxals in Jharkhand's Bokaro, including a top leader. The joint operation by Jharkhand Jaguar, police, and CRPF reflects ongoing efforts to dismantle Naxalism. The recovered arms highlight the intensity of the clash, urging Naxals to surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended security forces following their successful neutralization of eight Naxals in Jharkhand's Bokaro. He noted that the campaign to eradicate Naxalism continues with determination.

The joint operation, involving the Jharkhand Jaguar, police, and CRPF, resulted in the deaths of notable Naxal leaders, including the high-profile Vivek, also known as Prayag Majhi, who had a bounty on his head. State DGP Anurag Gupta disclosed that the encounter, which included the recovery of significant arms, began at 5:30 am and lasted nearly two hours.

Security forces insist that active Naxalites should surrender, emphasizing their detailed knowledge of insurgents' locations. This operation symbolizes the ongoing intensified efforts to dismantle Naxalism activities, as underscored by the CRPF, which recovered an array of weaponry from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

