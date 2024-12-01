Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District: Rescue Teams Battle Chenab’s Currents

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, rescue teams continue their search for two missing individuals after a car plunged into the Chenab river. The incident, which resulted in one fatality, prompted Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and SSP Sandeep Kumar Mehta to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District: Rescue Teams Battle Chenab’s Currents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams continue their efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to locate two individuals missing after their car plunged into the Chenab river. The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, claimed one life and has spurred a massive search operation.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Mehta visited the Kandhote-Shiva Pul area to personally assess the rescue operation. The joint efforts include personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Quick Response Team of the police, and local volunteers who are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals.

During their visit, the officials inspected the roadside conditions near the accident site to assess safety measures and discuss potential improvements to prevent future incidents. The district administration has pledged full support to the rescue teams and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024