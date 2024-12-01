Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District: Rescue Teams Battle Chenab’s Currents

Rescue teams continue their efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to locate two individuals missing after their car plunged into the Chenab river. The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, claimed one life and has spurred a massive search operation.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Mehta visited the Kandhote-Shiva Pul area to personally assess the rescue operation. The joint efforts include personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Quick Response Team of the police, and local volunteers who are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals.

During their visit, the officials inspected the roadside conditions near the accident site to assess safety measures and discuss potential improvements to prevent future incidents. The district administration has pledged full support to the rescue teams and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)