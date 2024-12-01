Elderly Couple Accused of Torturing Domestic Help in Nagpur
A couple in their 60s from Nagpur was booked for allegedly torturing a 15-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand. The girl was rescued following a tip-off from neighbors, leading to a police investigation and a case filed under the Child Rights Act.
A couple in their sixties was apprehended in Nagpur on allegations of torturing their 15-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand, according to a local police official.
The accused have been identified as Umesh Kumar Shahu, a retired navy personnel aged 68, and his wife Manju Shahu, 60, an officer from Koradi police station confirmed.
Neighbors reported that the girl endured physical abuse for minor mistakes, was isolated from communication, and locked indoors when the couple was away. The alert led to her rescue by the Child Rights Protection Committee and subsequent police involvement. A case has been filed under the Child Rights Act, and the teenager has been moved to a shelter home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
