Left Menu

Gas Cylinder Heist Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi

Miscreants stole 147 gas cylinders from a Varanasi agency. Authorities are investigating, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the culprits. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government, questioning law and order and referencing the party's promise of free gas cylinders during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:19 IST
Gas Cylinder Heist Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold heist that has left authorities scrambling for clues, miscreants made off with 147 gas cylinders from a Varanasi agency, officials confirmed Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Gomti Zone, Pramod Kumar, stated that the police have launched a thorough investigation into the robbery.

The agency's security guard reported that the culprits allegedly threatened him with a knife, carrying out the theft on Saturday night in Chhateri village, under Mirza Murad police jurisdiction. A complaint has been filed, and preliminary investigations are in progress, with officers reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

The incident drew strong reactions from political figures, most notably Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who condemned the theft as shocking. In a Hindi post on 'X', he criticized the BJP government, pointing to their election promise of free gas cylinders, and mocking the state's law and order situation as resultantly laughable. The BJP had pledged free cylinders during the 2022 assembly election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024