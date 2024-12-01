Gas Cylinder Heist Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi
Miscreants stole 147 gas cylinders from a Varanasi agency. Authorities are investigating, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the culprits. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government, questioning law and order and referencing the party's promise of free gas cylinders during elections.
In a bold heist that has left authorities scrambling for clues, miscreants made off with 147 gas cylinders from a Varanasi agency, officials confirmed Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Gomti Zone, Pramod Kumar, stated that the police have launched a thorough investigation into the robbery.
The agency's security guard reported that the culprits allegedly threatened him with a knife, carrying out the theft on Saturday night in Chhateri village, under Mirza Murad police jurisdiction. A complaint has been filed, and preliminary investigations are in progress, with officers reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.
The incident drew strong reactions from political figures, most notably Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who condemned the theft as shocking. In a Hindi post on 'X', he criticized the BJP government, pointing to their election promise of free gas cylinders, and mocking the state's law and order situation as resultantly laughable. The BJP had pledged free cylinders during the 2022 assembly election period.
