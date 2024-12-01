Shelter Scandal: Arrests Made in Jharkhand Abuse Case

Two individuals have been arrested following allegations of sexual abuse involving two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police confirmed on Sunday.

The assault reportedly came to light after human rights activist Sandhya Kumari's visit on November 29, during which the victims disclosed their ordeal.

BJP has called for a high-level investigation, denouncing the incident as a "failure of the state machinery and administration" and urging the state government to ensure child safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)