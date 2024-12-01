Left Menu

Shelter Scandal: Arrests Made in Jharkhand Abuse Case

Two people were arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The incident was uncovered by activist Sandhya Kumari. BJP has demanded a high-level investigation, criticizing state machinery's failure to protect children. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:46 IST
Shelter Scandal: Arrests Made in Jharkhand Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested following allegations of sexual abuse involving two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police confirmed on Sunday.

The assault reportedly came to light after human rights activist Sandhya Kumari's visit on November 29, during which the victims disclosed their ordeal.

BJP has called for a high-level investigation, denouncing the incident as a "failure of the state machinery and administration" and urging the state government to ensure child safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024