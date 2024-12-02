Drone Assault in Ternopil: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Russia's drone assault on Ternopil, a western Ukrainian city, has claimed one life and injured several others, as confirmed by local officials on Monday. The strike hit a residential building, igniting a fire in multiple apartments and leading to emergency evacuations.

Emergency services worked urgently to assist residents from the top floors of the five-storey apartment building after flames engulfed several flats. Footage circulating on social media depicted the inferno lighting up the night, while no immediate comment came from Russia regarding the attack.

As the city and its region were under renewed air raid alerts, both Ukrainian and Russian sides have consistently denied targeting civilians amidst ongoing conflict since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Previous drone strikes have severely disrupted power in Ternopil, affecting over a million residents before the 2022 invasion.

