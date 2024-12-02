High Court Examines Sisodia's Plea in Excise Policy Scam Case
The Delhi High Court seeks the Enforcement Directorate's response to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea challenging a trial court’s cognizance of charges related to a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. Proceedings are set for December, alongside a similar petition by Arvind Kejriwal.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate concerning a plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia. He is challenging a trial court's decision to acknowledge a chargesheet in a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise policy scam.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate and scheduled Sisodia's plea for December 20. This date coincides with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's similar petition, which is also listed for further proceedings.
Sisodia, out on bail, seeks the reversal of a trial court's order on grounds that the special judge considered the chargesheet without any prosecution sanction when the alleged offense was committed during his tenure as a public servant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chidambaram Challenges Trial Court's Decision in Aircel-Maxis Case
Arvind Kejriwal Pledges Transparent Candidate Selection Amidst Delhi Election Battle
Arvind Kejriwal: The Battle for Delhi's Future
Delhi Police Challenges Trial Court Over AQIS Investigation Deadline
Delhi High Court Halts Trial Court Decision on AQIS Case Investigation