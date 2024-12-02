Left Menu

Scholz Pledges Unwavering Support and Aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Kyiv, offering 650 million euros in military aid and reaffirming Germany's strong support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. Scholz emphasizes Germany's commitment as Ukraine's main European ally. Current exchange rates value 1 USD at 0.9505 euros, highlighting the financial scale of support.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:44 IST
Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, surprising many with a commitment of 650 million euros in military aid. This substantial financial promise reinforces Germany's position as Ukraine's staunchest ally in Europe amidst the ongoing conflict.

Scholz's visit underscores the critical diplomatic ties between Germany and Ukraine, positioning Berlin as a pivotal European supporter in standing against aggression. His promises come as a vital reassurance for Ukrainian officials seeking sustained European backing.

The visit and aid package also places Germany at the forefront of European nations backing Ukraine, highlighting Scholz's strategic approach to fortifying bilateral relations. As of current exchange rates, one U.S. dollar equals 0.9505 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

