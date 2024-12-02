Left Menu

MahaRERA's Rs 200 Crore Real Estate Recovery Drive Gains Momentum

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has recouped over Rs 200 crore from developers to compensate homebuyers. The authority issued 1,163 warrants and aims to expedite further recoveries. Efforts are concentrated in Mumbai suburban and Pune, where notable arrears remain, through the appointment of retired Tahsildars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST
MahaRERA's Rs 200 Crore Real Estate Recovery Drive Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has successfully retrieved over Rs 200 crore from developers to offset losses incurred by homebuyers, the organization confirmed on Monday. In a concerted push to reinforce its recovery initiative, MahaRERA disclosed it has generated 1,163 warrants to recover Rs 705.62 crore statewide.

Of the total Rs 200.23 crore thus far recovered, Rs 46.47 crore emanated from Mumbai city through 22 warrants involving 13 projects, while Mumbai suburban and Pune contributed Rs 76.33 crore and Rs 39.10 crore respectively. Notably, significant arrears remain, and efforts are being honed to address these through strategic appointments.

MahaRERA's approach includes placing retired Tahsildars at the helm in district collectorates within Mumbai suburban and Pune to expedite proceedings. The watchdog remains steadfast in its mission to ensure developers compensate homebuyers per the Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act, 2016, a critical safeguard for consumer rights in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024