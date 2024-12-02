Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Guinea Soccer Match Claims Dozens of Lives

A deadly stampede at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea has resulted in numerous casualties, after fan clashes escalated into chaos. The government and opposition groups have reported differing death tolls, with some blaming authorities for the disaster. Efforts are currently underway to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fatal stampede struck a stadium in Nzerekore, southeast Guinea, during a soccer match on Sunday, leading to multiple casualties. The tragic incident unfolded following fan clashes, according to the prime minister. Opposition sources report dozens killed and highlight critical views on management of the event.

Online videos depict several motionless bodies, including children, stretched out across the ground. In a statement, Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah expressed sorrow over the upheaval between teams Labe and Nzerekore, emphasizing active efforts to re-establish calm in the area.

Opposition faction, National Alliance for Change and Democracy, alleges authorities hold substantial responsibility for the regrettable circumstances. The chaos erupted after a referee's contentious call, causing a melee that intensified quickly, with police deploying tear gas. The event was part of a tournament honoring military leader Mamady Doumbouya.

