Left Menu

RPF Jawan Accused of Rape in Thane: Case Registered

An RPF jawan in Thane district, Maharashtra, has been accused of raping a 30-year-old woman and threatening her. The woman alleges that the accused raped her multiple times over two years under the guise of marriage. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:36 IST
RPF Jawan Accused of Rape in Thane: Case Registered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a Railway Protection Force jawan in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her, authorities revealed Monday.

The victim claims the accused, whom she met in 2022, raped her multiple times under the pretext of marriage during their visits to various locations in Kalyan.

After refusing to marry the woman, the accused reportedly threatened her, leading to the filing of a First Information Report. Police are investigating the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024