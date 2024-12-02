RPF Jawan Accused of Rape in Thane: Case Registered

A case has been registered against a Railway Protection Force jawan in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her, authorities revealed Monday.

The victim claims the accused, whom she met in 2022, raped her multiple times under the pretext of marriage during their visits to various locations in Kalyan.

After refusing to marry the woman, the accused reportedly threatened her, leading to the filing of a First Information Report. Police are investigating the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

