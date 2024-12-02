RPF Jawan Accused of Rape in Thane: Case Registered
An RPF jawan in Thane district, Maharashtra, has been accused of raping a 30-year-old woman and threatening her. The woman alleges that the accused raped her multiple times over two years under the guise of marriage. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.
A case has been registered against a Railway Protection Force jawan in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her, authorities revealed Monday.
The victim claims the accused, whom she met in 2022, raped her multiple times under the pretext of marriage during their visits to various locations in Kalyan.
After refusing to marry the woman, the accused reportedly threatened her, leading to the filing of a First Information Report. Police are investigating the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
