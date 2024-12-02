Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre for Withholding PDS Funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims the Centre owes the state Rs 14,000 crore for rice supplied through the Public Distribution System. Despite the shortfall, the state funds the Khadya Sathi scheme, ensuring food security for the needy. Banerjee also addresses local potato and onion scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern on Monday regarding the Centre's delay in releasing Rs 14,000 crore for rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee noted that the state government has yet to receive 60 percent of the subsidy typically provided by the Centre for this purpose.

Despite this financial gap, Banerjee assured that the state continues to fund the Khadya Sathi scheme out of its own coffers, ensuring that the poor are not deprived of essential food supplies. The scheme, she said, extends to deserving individuals who may not strictly fall under the Centre's eligibility criteria.

Banerjee also addressed local agricultural issues, criticizing the export of potatoes grown in West Bengal, which contributes to market scarcity. Under her administration, measures were introduced to ensure that 75 percent of onions produced within the state are consumed domestically, curbing similar shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

