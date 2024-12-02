Left Menu

Parliamentary Impasse Nearing Resolution as Constitution Talks Loom

The government and opposition parties are nearing an agreement to resolve the deadlock in Parliament. Discussions on the Constitution's 75th adoption anniversary are expected, while opposition parties demand clarity on discussion dates. The Adani issue remains contentious, with ongoing protests and adjournments marking the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:57 IST
The government and opposition parties appear close to reaching an agreement to resolve the parliamentary deadlock. Sources indicate that a discussion focusing on the Constitution's 75th year of adoption is likely imminent.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress, seek a formal announcement of the discussion dates before resuming regular proceedings. While they are persistent in raising matters like the Adani group allegations, a dedicated discussion on this topic seems unlikely.

The Congress, supported by allies, continues to raise corruption charges against Adani Group executives. Opposition protests have led to repeated adjournments since the Winter Session's start. Parliament's activities hinge on multiple disputes, including regional violence and government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

