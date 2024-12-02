Social Network Tackles Drug Abuse in Shimla

An anonymous network, Social Intelligence Integrated Network System (SIINS), is assisting Shimla Police in their fight against drug abuse and interstate drug gangs, according to official reports released Monday.

Consisting of various social participants like women's groups, students, and ex-servicemen, SIINS collaborates to collect information on drug activities, leading to numerous arrests so far this year.

The police, with SIINS's help, have arrested 557 individuals across 237 cases and disrupted large-scale drug operations such as that led by kingpin Shahi Mahatma. This initiative aims to curb the severe impact of drug abuse on local youth and reduce related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)