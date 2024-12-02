Supreme Court Steps In: Gujarat Demolition Controversy Heats Up
The Supreme Court granted petitioners four weeks to respond after the Gujarat government filed an affidavit regarding a demolition drive in Gir Somnath district. The drive aimed to clear encroachments on public land, but raised legal challenges for allegedly targeting residential and religious structures without prior permission.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing controversy surrounding a demolition drive in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. On Monday, it granted petitioners a four-week period to file their responses following the Gujarat government's submission of an affidavit justifying the recent actions.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is scrutinizing claims that the state conducted illegal demolitions of residential and religious structures without requisite approvals. These actions are reportedly aimed at reclaiming public land encroachments near the iconic Somnath temple.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi argued that the state's affidavit required a counter-response. The Solicitor General suggested involving the Gujarat High Court to ascertain the complete facts, further clarifying that the court had previously stayed demolitions except those on public lands. The Supreme Court reiterated that demolitions require showcause notices and a 15-day response time.
