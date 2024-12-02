Delhi Police Busts International Extortion Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended three associates linked to the notorious Kala Jatheri gang, known for using intimidation tactics against property dealers for extortion purposes in the capital. The arrests, announced on Monday, come as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized crime.

Among those arrested are Rohit Lather, a B.Tech graduate, Ritik Lather, and Jugesh alias Yogi. Delhi Police revealed that Aman Lather, operating from the US under the alias Jony, was behind the gang's activities. This bold move showcases law enforcement's dedication to tackling crime syndicates.

The deputy commissioner of police, Dwarka, disclosed the extensive planning involved in apprehending the suspects, with operations spanning multiple states. The gang used social media and encrypted communication for coordination, further complicating the investigation. Their pattern of threats aimed at influential personalities underscores the grave nature of their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)