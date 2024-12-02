Stadium Tragedy in Guinea: Deadly Unrest Unfolds Amid Political Tensions

A contentious refereeing call ignited deadly chaos during a soccer match in southeast Guinea, claiming 56 lives, as reported by the government on Monday. The tragedy unfolded during a tournament dedicated to Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, at Nzerekore stadium.

Witness accounts describe panic ensuing after fans hurled stones, prompting police to respond with tear gas. The ensuing rush escalated into a deadly crush. Amara Conde, a match attendee, recounted the ensuing mayhem resulting in minors among the fatalities.

Guinea's political landscape exacerbates these tensions, with ex-president Alpha Conde criticizing the event's organization amid a climate of unrest. Human Rights Watch condemns the government's forceful crackdown on opposition and questions linger over the junta's commitment to democratic elections.

