Major Drug Bust on Mira Road: Nigerian Nationals Arrested
Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Thane district's Mira Road for allegedly carrying 150 grams of high-grade cocaine valued at Rs 1.19 crore. The arrest, made on November 30, was conducted by local police, and the individuals are charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
In a significant drug seizure, police in the Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly possessing high-grade cocaine worth approximately Rs 1.19 crore, officials revealed on Monday. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal narcotics in the region.
The arrest occurred on November 30, following reports of suspicious activity. Upon searching the individuals, authorities discovered 150 grams of the illicit substance, according to a crime branch official. This substantial find underscores the persistent issue of drug trafficking in the area.
The individuals were promptly charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to uncover potential networks connected to this operation, signaling intensified vigilance by law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
