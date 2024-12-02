Major Drug Bust on Mira Road: Nigerian Nationals Arrested

In a significant drug seizure, police in the Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly possessing high-grade cocaine worth approximately Rs 1.19 crore, officials revealed on Monday. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal narcotics in the region.

The arrest occurred on November 30, following reports of suspicious activity. Upon searching the individuals, authorities discovered 150 grams of the illicit substance, according to a crime branch official. This substantial find underscores the persistent issue of drug trafficking in the area.

The individuals were promptly charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to uncover potential networks connected to this operation, signaling intensified vigilance by law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)