Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Calendar

This diary compiles upcoming international political and economic events, including high-profile visits, economic conferences, and government meetings. Highlights include ASEAN engagements in Malaysia, a European tour by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and key discussions between world leaders on pressing issues ranging from economic cooperation to tourism and migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST
The latest global political and economic diary offers a detailed schedule of significant international events. Among the highlights, ASEAN's Secretary-General, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, will visit Malaysia. This marks an effort to strengthen regional ties and cooperation among Southeast Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Europe sees a bustling agenda with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making strategic visits across the continent. His itineraries include discussions in Kyiv and welcoming Estonia's Prime Minister in Berlin, aiming to bolster European political relations.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden's diplomatic engagements in Cape Verde and Angola underscore America's commitment to fostering global partnerships. These and other scheduled events reflect a dynamic season of diplomatic activities around the world.

