Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Calendar
This diary compiles upcoming international political and economic events, including high-profile visits, economic conferences, and government meetings. Highlights include ASEAN engagements in Malaysia, a European tour by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and key discussions between world leaders on pressing issues ranging from economic cooperation to tourism and migration policies.
The latest global political and economic diary offers a detailed schedule of significant international events. Among the highlights, ASEAN's Secretary-General, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, will visit Malaysia. This marks an effort to strengthen regional ties and cooperation among Southeast Asian nations.
Meanwhile, Europe sees a bustling agenda with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making strategic visits across the continent. His itineraries include discussions in Kyiv and welcoming Estonia's Prime Minister in Berlin, aiming to bolster European political relations.
Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden's diplomatic engagements in Cape Verde and Angola underscore America's commitment to fostering global partnerships. These and other scheduled events reflect a dynamic season of diplomatic activities around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judith Collins to Represent New Zealand at Key ASEAN Defence Forum in Laos
Rajnath Singh and Dong Jun Discuss Defence Ties Amidst ASEAN Summit
ASEAN Security Talks: Navigating Maritime Tensions with China
Rajnath Singh Calls for Cooperative Indo-Pacific Strategy and Highlights ASEAN Ties at Lao PDR Meeting
Rajnath Singh Champions Dialogue at ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting