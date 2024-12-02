Protests in Noida: Farmers Demand Fair Compensation Over Land Acquisition

Farmers from various regions of Uttar Pradesh staged a significant protest at the Noida-Delhi border on Monday, demanding fair compensation for lands acquired by the government. Chanting 'Bol Kisan, Halla Bol,' the demonstrators assembled around 11:30 am to make their voices heard as they marched towards the national capital.

Law enforcement set up several barricades in anticipation of the protest, which coincided with the Winter Session of Parliament. Despite the obstacles, hundreds of farmers, waiving flags and banners, managed to cross the initial police barricades. Police efforts to halt the march near Dalit Prerna Sthal ultimately succeeded, though tensions remained high.

Leading the protest initiative was the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, whose national executive member Shashikant indicated that unjust compensation payments fueled their demands. Key requirements include the allocation of 10% of developed plots to farmers and proper compensation in line with the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. With recent negotiations failing, further demonstrations across Uttar Pradesh are planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)