Congress Stands Firm on Places of Worship Act Amid Rising Controversies

The Congress party has underlined the necessity of implementing the Places of Worship Act, 1991, in its entirety, amid escalating debates over religious sites across India. Recent comments by former CJI DY Chandrachud in May 2022 have sparked widespread contention, the party noted on Monday.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, deemed the emerging controversies surrounding the Sambhal mosque and Ajmer's Sufi shrine as 'unfortunate,' calling for a functioning Parliament to address such issues. The Congress Working Committee reiterated its unwavering support for the contested Act during a meeting on November 29.

The Act, which prevents the conversion of places of worship and maintains their religious character as of August 15, 1947, faces challenges from various quarters. Meanwhile, a protest related to a court-ordered survey of a mosque in Sambhal recently led to clashes, highlighting deep-seated tensions.

