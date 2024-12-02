Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims. She questioned the Centre's inaction on minority issues and emphasized the need for dialogue with state governments. Banerjee raised concerns about communal agendas and constitutional norms.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. She accused them of targeting the Muslim community and failing to consult state governments.
Banerjee expressed doubts regarding the bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting the need for constitutional dialogue. She alleged a divisive agenda targeting a specific community, contrary to how Hindu or Church trusts are treated.
Moreover, she criticized alleged communal rhetoric by BJP leaders and called for protective steps for Hindus in Bangladesh. Banerjee emphasized that neglecting constitutional norms and communal divisiveness should not be tolerated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Matt Doocey invites youth to engage in political process with Youth Parliament 2025
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP's Communal Advertising in Jharkhand Elections
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session
British Farmers Unite: Tax Hike Spurs Protests in Parliament