Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

In a scathing address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. She accused them of targeting the Muslim community and failing to consult state governments.

Banerjee expressed doubts regarding the bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting the need for constitutional dialogue. She alleged a divisive agenda targeting a specific community, contrary to how Hindu or Church trusts are treated.

Moreover, she criticized alleged communal rhetoric by BJP leaders and called for protective steps for Hindus in Bangladesh. Banerjee emphasized that neglecting constitutional norms and communal divisiveness should not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)