Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims. She questioned the Centre's inaction on minority issues and emphasized the need for dialogue with state governments. Banerjee raised concerns about communal agendas and constitutional norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee Sparks Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. She accused them of targeting the Muslim community and failing to consult state governments.

Banerjee expressed doubts regarding the bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting the need for constitutional dialogue. She alleged a divisive agenda targeting a specific community, contrary to how Hindu or Church trusts are treated.

Moreover, she criticized alleged communal rhetoric by BJP leaders and called for protective steps for Hindus in Bangladesh. Banerjee emphasized that neglecting constitutional norms and communal divisiveness should not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024