Tension in West Bengal: Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Waqf Act Protests
The Left Front in West Bengal urges peaceful protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, accusing the state of inadequate action during communal violence in Murshidabad. Three people were killed amid the clashes. The BJP plans a campaign to highlight the Act's benefits, countering opposition claims of minority rights erosion.
- Country:
- India
As tensions rise in West Bengal, the Left Front has appealed for communal harmony amidst protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Violence in Murshidabad has claimed three lives, prompting concerns over state administration inaction, according to Left Front chairman Biman Bose.
Bose criticized the amended Act, labeling it unconstitutional and a tool to disenfranchise minorities while stirring societal divisions. He insists clashes are meant to distract from more pressing local issues.
Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda promotes the Act as beneficial for Muslims, planning a fortnight-long campaign to counter opposition rhetoric and inform citizens of its advantages. Nadda accuses opposition parties of misleading Muslims for electoral gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
