Left Menu

Tension in West Bengal: Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Waqf Act Protests

The Left Front in West Bengal urges peaceful protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, accusing the state of inadequate action during communal violence in Murshidabad. Three people were killed amid the clashes. The BJP plans a campaign to highlight the Act's benefits, countering opposition claims of minority rights erosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:05 IST
Tension in West Bengal: Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Waqf Act Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions rise in West Bengal, the Left Front has appealed for communal harmony amidst protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Violence in Murshidabad has claimed three lives, prompting concerns over state administration inaction, according to Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Bose criticized the amended Act, labeling it unconstitutional and a tool to disenfranchise minorities while stirring societal divisions. He insists clashes are meant to distract from more pressing local issues.

Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda promotes the Act as beneficial for Muslims, planning a fortnight-long campaign to counter opposition rhetoric and inform citizens of its advantages. Nadda accuses opposition parties of misleading Muslims for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025