Tension in West Bengal: Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Waqf Act Protests

As tensions rise in West Bengal, the Left Front has appealed for communal harmony amidst protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Violence in Murshidabad has claimed three lives, prompting concerns over state administration inaction, according to Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Bose criticized the amended Act, labeling it unconstitutional and a tool to disenfranchise minorities while stirring societal divisions. He insists clashes are meant to distract from more pressing local issues.

Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda promotes the Act as beneficial for Muslims, planning a fortnight-long campaign to counter opposition rhetoric and inform citizens of its advantages. Nadda accuses opposition parties of misleading Muslims for electoral gain.

