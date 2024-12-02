Left Menu

BJP Councillor Arrested: Alleged Rape and Assault in Anand

A BJP councillor in Gujarat's Anand was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and attacking her family. The arrest followed an FIR. The councillor, identified as Dilip Prajapati, was found in Vasad village. After the incident, he was suspended from his party positions.

Anand | Updated: 02-12-2024
  • India

A BJP councillor from Gujarat's Anand has been apprehended by law enforcement, facing severe allegations of rape and assault. The councillor, Dilip alias Dipu Prajapati, was detained in Vasad village after evading capture post an FIR registration last month, confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police JN Panchal.

The troubling sequence of events reportedly occurred when a woman from Anand lodged a complaint, alleging that Prajapati entered her residence and sexually assaulted her. The situation escalated when her family intercepted him, prompting Prajapati to summon his brothers and several others to attack, intensifying the scenario.

Consequently, an FIR citing charges of rape and rioting was filed, resulting in the prior arrest of Prajapati's brothers and others involved. Following these developments, Prajapati faced suspension from his BJP roles. Currently, a local court has granted police custody until Monday, Deputy SP Panchal noted.

